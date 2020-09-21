Event takes place online this week, Sept. 24-26

There’s still time to register for the 2020 Central Coast Writers Conference, taking place online this week, Sept. 24-26, and brought to you by Cuesta College. Keynote speakers this year are Christopher Moore, Jordan Rosenfeld, and Monica Piper.

“This is our final push to give writers of all ages and experience levels the opportunity to register for our 2020 conference and experience workshops and classes taught by our award-winning staff,” said CCWC Executive Director Teri Bayus.

This year’s event, to be held via Zoom, includes Master Classes on Thursday and a selection of more than 100 workshops on Friday and Saturday. Tracks include screenwriting, novel, beginners, poetry, business, and more.

“Our presenters are the best in their industry, and they truly love to teach and work alongside writers of all levels, from the beginner to the more experienced,” said Bayus. “Sign up today and join us!”

The $225 registration fee includes a recorded copy of every class for all attendees. Scholarships are available.

Find details and registration forms at CentralCoastWritersConference.com.

Contact Cuesta Community Programs at (805)546-3100 ext. 2284 or Teri Bayus at centralcoastwritersconference@gmail.com for more information.

