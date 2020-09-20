Over 19,000 firefighters continue to battle 27 major wildfires in California, as well as one extended attack wildfire. Milder weather is helping the fire fight as crews continue to gain ground on many of the major incidents. Yesterday, firefighters responded to 22 initial attack wildfires across the State, all of which were contained quickly.



Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 7,900 wildfires that have burned over 3.5 million acres in California. Since August 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 26 fatalities and over 5,800 structures destroyed.



A slight cooling trend is expected this weekend in portions of Southern California, while most of Northern California will return to a warm and dry weather pattern. Early in the week, warm conditions are expected to cover most of the state, bringing elevated fire danger.



With significant structure damage as a result of recent wildfires, CAL FIRE is recommending homeowner’s take steps to ‘harden’ their homes. CAL FIRE recently published a low cost retrofit list with improvements that can help protect a home from wildfire embers. To learn more on home hardening visit ReadyForWildfire.org.



Fires of Interest:

Dolan Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

Hwy 1, 10 miles south of Big Sur (Los Padres National Forest)

*127,724 acres, 46% contained

*Structures threatened

*CAL FIRE is in unified command with Type 1 NW Team 2 (Allen)

Creek Fire, Fresno County (more info…)

Northeast of Shaver Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*248,256 acres, 22% contained

*Evacuations in effect

*Heavy tree mortality in the area

*843 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 in unified command with USFS Great Basin Team 1



**CALFIRE Incidents**

LNU Lightning Complex, multiple North Bay counties (more info…)

Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Colusa, Solano, and Yolo Counties

*363,220 acres, 98% contained

*While no growth is expected, fire suppression repair work is ongoing.



SCU Lightning Complex, multiple Easy Bay counties (more info…)

Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara San Joaquin, Merced, and Stanislaus Counties

*396,624 acres, 98% contained

*While no growth is expected, fire suppression repair work is ongoing.



CZU Lightning Complex, San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties (more info…)

*86,509 acres, 98% contained

*Multiple fires

*1,490 structures destroyed

*1 fatality



**Unified Command Incidents**

Snow Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Snow Creek Rd, west of Palm Springs

*4,200 acres, 5% contained

*Mandatory evacuations in progress

*Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS



North Complex, Plumas County (more info…)

Southwest of Susanville (Plumas National Forest)

*289,951 acres, 58% contained

*15 fatalities

*1,323 Structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*Includes the Bear and Claremont Fire

*CAL FIRE Team 4 is in unified command with US Forest Service IMT Team 4



El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County (more info…)

West of Oak Glen (San Bernardino National Forest)

*22,071 acres, 59% contained

*One fatality

*Evacuations in place

*10 structures destroyed

*California Interagency Incident Management Team 11 in unified command with CAL FIRE, Yucaipa Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire Department



Butte/Tehama/Glenn (BTU/TGU) Lightning Complex, multiple Counties (more info…)

Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

*19,609 acres, 97% contained

*14 structures destroyed

*While no growth is expected, fire suppression repair work is ongoing.



SQF Complex, Tulare County (more info…)

25 miles north of Kernville (Sequoia National Forest)

*133,488 acres, 12% contained

*Evacuations in place

*Castle and Shotgun Fires merged into this complex

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 in unified command with USFS Team 2



**Coordinated Command Incidents**

August Complex, Tehama County (more info…)

Elk Creek and Stonyford area (Mendocino National Forest)

*832,891 acres 30% contained

*South Zone 485,531 acres, 40% contained

*North Zone 258,554 acres, 21% contained

*West Zone 88,806 acres, 7% contained

*1 fatality

*Includes multiple fires including the Elkhorn, Hopkins, Willow, Vinegar, and Doe fires

*A California Interagency Incident Management Team and Great Basin Team in command

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 3 & 5 are deployed on the West Zone of the complex.



**Federal Incidents**

Fox Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

*1,850 acres, 17% contained

*Evacuations in place



Slater Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

5 miles North of Happy Camp (Klamath National Forest)

*146,698 acres, 18% contained

*2 fatalities

*Evacuation orders in place



Devil Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

5 miles north of Upper Devil’s Peak (Klamath National Forest)

*7,144 acres, 7% contained



Bobcat Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Duarte (Angeles National Forest)

*91,017 acres, 15% containment

*Evacuations in place



Bullfrog Fire, Fresno County (more…)

SE of Bullfrog Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*900 acres, 4% contained



Fork Fire, El Dorado County, (more info…)

15 miles northeast of Pollock Pines (El Dorado National Forest)

*1,752 acres, 53% contained

*Evacuation orders remain in place



Valley Fire, San Diego County (more info…)

Near Alpine (Cleveland National Forest)

*17,093 acres, 91% contained

*CAIIMT 15 in command



Lake Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Southwest of Lake Hughes

Angeles National Forest / Los Angeles County Fire Department

* 31,089 acres, 96% contained



Apple Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Oak Glen/Cherry Valley (San Bernardino National Forest)

*33,424 acres, 95% contained



Red Salmon Complex – Humboldt County (more info…)

14 miles northeast of Willow Creek (Shasta-Trinity National Forest)

*101,587 acres, 19% contained



Blue Jay Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*4,061 acres, 40% contained



Wolf Fire, Tuolumne County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*1,032 acres, 25% contained



Woodward Fire, Marin County (more info…)

3 miles southwest of Olema (Point Reyes National Seashore)

*4,929 acres, 97% contained



Slink Fire, Mono County (more info…)

2 miles west of Coleville (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

*26,752 acres, 71% contained



Moraine, Tulare County (more info…)

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*558 acres, 70% contained



Rattlesnake, Tulare County (more info…)

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*2,078 acres, 0% contained



**Extended Attack Wildfires**

(These are wildfires that go beyond the initial attack, but are not major incidents.)



Shackleford Fire, Siskiyou County (more…)

Southwest of Quartz Valley Reservation

*50 acres, 85% contained



Top 20 Wildfire Records

5 of the Top 20 largest wildfires in California History have occurred in 2020.

Largest Wildfires – #1 August Complex, #3 SCU Lightning Complex, #4 LNU Lightning Complex, #5 North Complex, and #10 Creek Fire.

Most Destructive – #9 LNU Lightning Complex, #10 CZU Lightning Complex, #12 North Complex, and #17 Creek Fire.

Deadliest Wildfires – #5 North Complex and #20 LNU Lightning Complex

