PASO ROBLES — The 37th annual “Holiday Lighting Ceremony” will illuminate downtown Paso Robles on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, sponsored by Park Cinemas and Adelaide Inn. The event is a time-honored tradition that brings families and friends together to welcome the holiday season.

At 5:30 p.m., Mrs. Santa Claus and a cast of costumed characters will gather at the downtown City Park Gazebo. Joining them will be townspeople dressed warmly, creating a heartwarming atmosphere. The Cancer Support Community will illuminate the downtown commemorative trees, and the City of Paso Robles will adorn the area with a breathtaking display of tree lighting.

Just before 6 p.m., candles and songbooks will be distributed. When the clock tower strikes 6, Mrs. Claus will throw the giant light switch, igniting the downtown lights in trees, shop windows, and buildings simultaneously. The Holiday Songbook also features a Black Out Bingo page, allowing participants to collect stamps from participating merchants by Dec. 1, with a chance to win one of three cash shopping sprees for 2023. City officials will address the gathering, followed by candlelight caroling with musical accompaniment. The evening’s festivities will conclude with complimentary coffee and hot chocolate provided by The Human Bean.

This magical lighting ceremony is organized by the downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association. For more information, please contact the Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.

Feature Image: A crowd gathers for the 2022 Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Paso Robles City Park to support the Cancer Support Community. Photo by Camille DeVaul

