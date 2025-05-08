Hundreds gather for music, dance, and community unity at vibrant event organized by Hispanic Business Association

PASO ROBLES — Downtown Paso Robles came alive Sunday, May 4, as hundreds gathered in City Park for the city’s first official Cinco de Mayo celebration — a vibrant, family-friendly event filled with music, dancing, food, and local pride. Hosted by the Hispanic Business Association (HBA), the free event showcased cultural traditions of the Hispanic community while promoting unity, local business, and grassroots organizing.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees enjoyed performances of live Ballet Folklórico, artisan vendors, festive music, and a variety of food options. Contests such as Best Salsa/Pico de Gallo and Best Pet Costume added fun and flair to the day’s activities. What made this inaugural event especially notable was how quickly it came together. Maria Elena Garcia, program director of the Central Coast Hispanic Business Association, said she was contacted just 60 days prior by Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Director Norma Moye after a flood of public inquiries about a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“It was really quick. And so I put it together, called our vendors,” said Garcia. “The easy thing for me is that we run as an association. So I basically just call my members and say, I need your help.”

Despite limited time and red tape from city and health department regulations, Garcia managed to rally local support, calling on HBA members and volunteers.

“It’s like a trade today, because it’s our first annual. It’s something that I feel like the community wants,” she explained, referring to the give-and-take spirit of collaboration that powered the event.

Leticia Gomez, founder and owner of Leticia’s First Class Cleaning and an HBA board member, was among those who stepped up to sponsor.

“I started the business by myself and now we have around 20 employees,” she said. “My manager is my son who was 5 years old when I started the business, and now he’s my manager. I’m trying to let him run the business now.”

Gomez began with one customer and has since grown into a full company. With positive feedback and nudging to grow her business and teach others how to clean the way she does, she took the step to attend Cuesta College to earn her AA in business management and continues to educate herself in every aspect of her business. When HBA began over a decade ago, Gomez was approached by Garcia to join. She later went from being a member to then serving on the board.

“I love to help Hispanic people, business people,” Gomez said. “They want to grow their business … our goal is to be together, everybody together and do business together, because we need each other.”

Other local business owners echoed her sentiments. Rittsi Anguiano of Sweet Garland Creations, a returning vendor from last fall’s Día de los Muertos celebration, said while Cinco de Mayo came together more quickly, the spirit was just as strong.

“It’s been fun. It’s been a little busy,” Anguiano said. “This was a little last minute, but it’s been good.”

Elizabeth Gutierrez, a local real estate agent and active HBA member, emphasized the broader goals of the association: support, visibility, and empowerment.

“We’re a local nonprofit. We help Hispanic businesses, but also we’re open to the public,” she said. “We like to help businesses with their starting up their business if they have any questions. Resources. We’re like a big thing on resources … we give back to our community. We give scholarships to graduating seniors. There’s a lot of things that we do.”

Founded over 16 years ago, the HBA has grown from a small group to a vital support system for local entrepreneurs. With regular mixers, partnerships with nonprofits, and now city-sanctioned events, the HBA continues to expand its impact.

Though the event used only half the park this year, Garcia hopes to secure the full space for 2026. “I need to show them [the city] that we’re going to have an attendance and that there’s an interest in the community.”

If you enjoyed the Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, Garcia asks readers to submit a letter of support to CityCouncil.

In a time marked by economic and political challenges, Garcia believes events like this offer something essential.

“I feel like times are tough, financially, economic wise, the politics going on,” said Garcia. “So much stress is going on that I feel like we just need something to show that we are united, that we can come united, we can hang out, we can be peaceful.”

To learn more about HBA, visit hispanicbusinessassociation.org

