Jolene Ann Horn of Atascadero, a force of nature, was called to heaven on April 21, 2025, 10 days after her 77th birthday. Diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2022, she fought the disease as hard and as long as she could.

She fought tenaciously for everything she achieved in life – her family, career, and friends.

Jolene was a devout Christian who loved Motown music, Seinfeld, the mountain towns of northern California, donuts and milkshakes, making deals, and was always reading a book (or 10) to further her journey of spiritual growth.

Born in Alameda, CA, on April 11, 1948, Jolene was a successful student who spent her early adult years dedicated to civil rights activism in the East Bay. According to the family legend, she ran with the East Bay Dragon Biker Gang and saw James Brown perform countless times. She met her husband, Glenn Horn, at his auto repair shop in 1978, and they married shortly thereafter and started a family in California.

When Jolene and Glenn arrived on the Central Coast, Jolene hit the ground running to become a real estate agent, and she built up a considerable business, including years of being awarded the top sales agent in Atascadero, eventually working to achieve her broker’s license. She knew everyone at the time – there was never a sale too big or too small. She loved her clients like family and worked hard to find homes for anyone who trusted her. Above all else, she valued honesty, integrity, and humor. It was woven into every day of her life.

Jolene is reunited with her husband and father, both of whom she lovingly dedicated years of her life caring for in their final years. She is survived by her daughters, Crystal and Gabriella, son-in-law, Benjamin, granddaughter, Petra, her brother, Bill, and her beloved friends and extended family.

Jolene’s family is planning a memorial at a future date. If you would like to attend, please email jolenehornmemorial@gmail.com

