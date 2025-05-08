Nancy Lois Hendricks, age 91, of Atascadero, California, passed away on Saturday, April 19, 2025. She was born in Fresno, California, to Lois and Spencer Jackson. Her childhood was spent moving throughout the Central Valley and South Lake Tahoe before her family settled in Sacramento in 1941.

Nancy worked for many years at Aerojet as a draftsman before dedicating herself to raising her five children and helping operate several family businesses, including furniture, tire, and feed stores. In 1971, she earned her teaching degree in history and political science from UC Davis, a proud accomplishment.

In 1983, Nancy married her “Prince Charming,” Cliff Hendricks. They shared 28 joyful years together and moved to Atascadero to be closer to family. Together, they ran Smitty’s Bail Bonds of San Luis Obispo until their retirement in 1998. Nancy and Cliff loved to travel across the U.S. in their RV, cruise, and go antiquing—especially collecting cobalt blue glass.

After Cliff’s passing, Nancy continued to embrace life with courage and curiosity. She volunteered as a docent for the Elephant Seals in San Simeon, stepping out of her comfort zone to share her knowledge and meet new people—a role she loved.

Nancy is survived by her children and their spouses: Stephen Bennett, Cathy (Brent) Hendrix, Karen (Sakon) Francis, Kevin (Denise) Bennett, and Clyde Bennett. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Brent (Lindsay), Justin (Sarah), Jessica (Travis), Michael (Heather), Marina (Moncef), Kylie, Christian (Karolyn), Corryn (Tim), and Kevin (Jessica); and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Nevin of Sacramento, and many nieces and nephews.

Her family brought her great joy and fulfillment throughout her life.

