Donna R. Healey, proud Atascadero High School class of ’62, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Mar. 07, in Apple Valley, CA.

She is survived by her son Kevin and his wife Barbara of Portland, OR, and her son Aaron and his wife Carly of Apple Valley, CA. She had six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

We will be interring her on Tuesday, Jul. 01, at the Atascadero Cemetery at 10 am. We will also, at that time, be interring our father, Mike Healey, who passed away Oct. 04, 2013.

If anyone who knew Mike and Donna would like to join us for this occasion, please feel free. We have no plans after the interment, in true Healey fashion, we’re just going to wing it.

