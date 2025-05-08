Patrick Boyle, age 68, faithful son, beloved brother, generous uncle, and friend to all, died quietly on November 30, 2024.

A Cal Poly grad with a degree in metallurgical and welding technology, Pat worked his way through college. He then worked several decades as a powerhouse operator and electrical grid manager.

The fourth child of ten, he grew up in the Mojave Desert, enjoying all the freedoms of kids in the 1950s and 60s. He loved alpine skiing, SCUBA diving, sailboarding and boating, fishing, hiking, motorcycles, and all things mechanical. Hardworking, loyal, and fun-loving, he was loved by all and will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Family graveside service is May 15; a celebration of life will be held on May 16 in Cayucos, CA.

