A unique blend of entertainment, festivities, and sports action set to take place on May 2-4, 2025

PASO ROBLES — See & Be Productions has announced the Wildflower Experience, a unique blend of entertainment, festivities, and sports action is set to take place on May 2-4, 2025, at Lake San Antonio South Shore. This return of this event for its 36th annual year promises an unforgettable experience with activities for all ages, making it a must-attend for residents and visitors alike.

The Wildflower Experience will kick off the celebration, featuring live music performances, gourmet food trucks, interactive seminars, and family-friendly attractions all day on Friday, May 2. From bluegrass to country to rock, there’s something for everyone to enjoy all weekend. Festival goers can also look forward to a full sports expo with the latest innovations in the endurance industry, featuring a wide range of triathlon, cycling, running, fitness, health, and wellness products.

“We’re thrilled to bring Wildflower back in full force,” said Colleen Bousman, race director for past 25 years and owner of See & Be Productions. “This event is more than a race — it’s an experience that lives on in the memories of participants and spectators alike. We’re dedicated to maintaining the Wildflower legacy of pushing personal limits while fostering a supportive, festival-like community that brings people together.”

As part of the Endurance Festival weekend, there are four triathlons, where athletes from around the world will compete in a Long Course, Olympic Distance, Sprint Distance, or Sprint Gravel triathlon, bringing an atmosphere of excitement and competition. With categories for all skill levels, including amateurs and professionals, spectators can cheer on their favorites and experience the thrill of victory firsthand. Don’t miss their additional endurance events, including a 20K Trail Run, 5K and 10K Fun Runs, and Open Water Swim. There will also be a kids race for ages 3-12 on Friday afternoon.

“This event is an amazing opportunity to bring our community together, showcase our local area, and celebrate athletic talent,” said Bousman. “Wildflower is a full weekend experience. I say it’s a three-day endurance festival that equates to one epic weekend. It’s one of the most challenging long courses and Olympic-distance triathlons out there and on the bucket list of many. When you spend a weekend together around campfires and eating meals while experiencing new adventures you naturally grow close to others. It’s as much about the festival as it is about the race and that is unique in our sport.”

For Bousman, this event is about building community and connecting people for a lifetime. This event offers an exciting club/team competition, collegiate competition, and relay categories for several races.

Race Registration & Festival Passes are available at wildflowerexperience.com

The Wildflower Triathlon 2025 will offer general camping as well as feature partnership premier options like camping gear rental package, RV delivery, Bell Tents that include comforts of home like a queen bed complete with sheets and duvet, local vacation rentals less than 8 miles from the lake and Paso Robles hotels.

There will also be a variety of yoga and fitness classes, a children’s race, a full three-day endurance expo, and more. There will be fun, family-friendly activities ensuring that everyone can partake in the Wildflower spirit.

The 2025 Wildflower Experience will offer registration options to accommodate all levels of experience, from elite athletes to beginners. Registration is now open, early registration is encouraged due to limited slots per race. Camping and Festival registration is also now available.

For more information, including details on registration, course maps, and festival schedules, visit wildflowerexperience.com

