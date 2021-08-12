Limited tickets available

“My favorite music has always been the songs that make me feel closer to myself, and I want to make that kind of music”

PASO ROBLES — The GRAMMY®Award-nominated singer JP Saxe will play an intimate concert at Epoch Estate Wines on Aug. 19, from 6 to 10 p.m, including a meet and greet.

The York Mountain winery, Epoch Estate Wines, is hosting an outdoor dinner paired with Field to Table Catering. Enjoy the evening of music, along with wine from SLO County’s Winemaker of the Year, Jordan Fiorentini.

Epoch Wine Estates officially began their journey in 2004 and through a traverse of vineyards, landed at their current York Mountain estate in 2010. Updating the historic, but condemned, York Mountain Winery into their current tasting room, they have built their legacy in both architecture and wine atop York Mountain.

JP Saxe has always invited the world to eavesdrop on his internal dialogue through his music, making this intimate setting the perfect venue to enjoy. The GRAMMY®Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist transforms his innermost thoughts into eloquent and engaging pop, underscored by unfiltered songwriting and cinematic production.

