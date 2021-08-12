Five organizations received a total of $60,000 in grants

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s (CFSLOCO) Women’s Legacy Fund (WLF) will host their 19th Annual Luncheon: Picnic with Purpose on Sept. 28, which will feature a nationally-recognized keynote speaker, premier catering, and local wine.

The Women’s Legacy Fund’s mission is to be a catalyst for philanthropy that improves the lives of women and girls in San Luis Obispo County. Since its establishment in 2003, the Fund has awarded $500,000 to local organizations.

The luncheon is a time-honored annual event that has been reimagined to meet the emerging needs of the community post-pandemic. This year, the luncheon will provide attendees with the opportunity to interact with fellow community members, speakers, and grant recipient representatives.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Jessie Kornberg, President and CEO of the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles and anti-poverty and civil rights advocate.

Kornberg’s two decades of civil rights work with organizations such as the NAACP, and now the world’s most dynamic Jewish institutions at the Skirball Cultural Center provides a direct link to the Women’s Legacy Fund’s mission.

Catering from SLO Provisions and local wine will be a highlight of the luncheon.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives of grant recipient organizations and learn how their donation directly supports the mission to improve the lives of women and girls in SLO county.

Over the years, the WLF has granted more than $500,000 to local non-profits that support women and girls. This year, the grants have been awarded to the following organizations:

Tickets are limited to 350 for this year’s luncheon. The event will take place at La Lomita Ranch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/picnic-with-purpose-19th-annual-womens-legacy-fund-luncheon-tickets-159885990301.

The Women’s Legacy Fund of The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County would like to thank the following sponsors:

Adamski, Moroski, Madden Cumberland & Green LLP

Corvus Wealth Advisors

Glenn Burdette

JTS Modular

SESLOC

Guaranteed Rate

Wacker Wealth Partners

Andre, Morris & Buttery

Badger Branding

Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery

La Lomita Ranch

Law Office of Ann Colville Murphy

Megan’s Organic Market

Rob Rijnen Photography

