Five organizations received a total of $60,000 in grants
SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s (CFSLOCO) Women’s Legacy Fund (WLF) will host their 19th Annual Luncheon: Picnic with Purpose on Sept. 28, which will feature a nationally-recognized keynote speaker, premier catering, and local wine.
The Women’s Legacy Fund’s mission is to be a catalyst for philanthropy that improves the lives of women and girls in San Luis Obispo County. Since its establishment in 2003, the Fund has awarded $500,000 to local organizations.
The luncheon is a time-honored annual event that has been reimagined to meet the emerging needs of the community post-pandemic. This year, the luncheon will provide attendees with the opportunity to interact with fellow community members, speakers, and grant recipient representatives.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Jessie Kornberg, President and CEO of the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles and anti-poverty and civil rights advocate.
Kornberg’s two decades of civil rights work with organizations such as the NAACP, and now the world’s most dynamic Jewish institutions at the Skirball Cultural Center provides a direct link to the Women’s Legacy Fund’s mission.
Catering from SLO Provisions and local wine will be a highlight of the luncheon.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives of grant recipient organizations and learn how their donation directly supports the mission to improve the lives of women and girls in SLO county.
Over the years, the WLF has granted more than $500,000 to local non-profits that support women and girls. This year, the grants have been awarded to the following organizations:
- $20,000 to Jacks Helping Hand Assistance Program to provide financial assistance and support for single mothers challenged with the responsibility of caring for a child with special needs independently.
- $15,000 to Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO) Cultivating Awareness, Living Mindfully (CALM) Teen Wellness project to help young women overcome adversity, heal trauma, and build resilience.
- $10,000 to RISE San Luis Obispo County program to provide no-cost individual and group therapy in both English and Spanish to women and girls directly and indirectly impacted by intimate partner violence and sexual assault.
- $10,000 to People’s Self-Help Housing CELEBRE (College Enrollment for Latinas Entering Bright Rewarding Educations) Program to coordinate with students, family, and program staff in support of participants’ academic progress, and to match students with mentors who work one-on-one, providing support needed by first-generation Latina college enrollees.
- $5,000 to Friends of Camp Natoma to provide a rustic, overnight experience for youth to connect with the natural world, engage in intentional community-building activities, and interact with positive adult mentors.
Tickets are limited to 350 for this year’s luncheon. The event will take place at La Lomita Ranch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/picnic-with-purpose-19th-annual-womens-legacy-fund-luncheon-tickets-159885990301.
The Women’s Legacy Fund of The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County would like to thank the following sponsors:
Adamski, Moroski, Madden Cumberland & Green LLP
Corvus Wealth Advisors
Glenn Burdette
JTS Modular
SESLOC
Guaranteed Rate
Wacker Wealth Partners
Andre, Morris & Buttery
Badger Branding
Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery
La Lomita Ranch
Law Office of Ann Colville Murphy
Megan’s Organic Market
Rob Rijnen Photography