El Camino Homeless Organization raises over $100,000 during 6th Annual Turkey Trot

PASO ROBLES — Before the turkey, sweet potatoes, and pie, over 100 runners came out to burn some calories for a cause. Runners and trotters alike all met bright and early Thursday morning, Nov. 28, to participate in the 19th Annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K family fun run supporting the Paso Robles High School wrestling team.

Wrestling Head Coach Nate Ybarra told Paso Robles Press, “There were over a hundred runners this year. All proceeds will go to help the [Paso Robles] High School wrestling program to compete at the highest levels in the state.”

The Turkey Trot is the team’s largest fundraiser of the year. It typically costs between $10,000 to $15,000 each year to pay for the costs like hotel stays for tournaments and entry fees.

Ashley Ybarra, Lola Ybarra, Steven Gifford, and Cassidy Gifford showed up for the 19th Annual Turkey Trot in Paso Robles. Photo by Camille DeVaul

“It was a really beautiful morning and so great that the community comes out each year to exercise and support our wrestling program,” Ybarra said. “We live in such a supportive community.”

While the morning was chilly, it was great weather for runners like 15-year-old Wyatt Packer, who was in town visiting his California family. Packer was the first to finish the 5K with a time of 20:19.

“It was great … the nice weather in the morning, and it’s just nice to go out,” Packer told Paso Robles Press that this was also his first Turkey Trot ever, despite being a cross country and track runner at home. “I’m thankful I can have a good time today and be able to hang out with my family.”

That same chilly morning over in Atascadero, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) celebrated its most successful Turkey Trot yet, raising over $100,000 during its 6th Annual ECHO Turkey Trot at Atascadero Lake Park on Thanksgiving morning. The event drew over 1,000 participants, uniting the community in support of ECHO’s mission to aid the unhoused while fostering a festive and fun holiday tradition.

“One of the best parts is this is a suggested donation event, so really, it is people giving what they can. We had people that came and gave $100. We had people that came and gave $20. We had people that came and gave $1,” said ECHO’s Director of Development Austin Solheim. “It’s just an incredible event for so many members of the community to be able to come out and participate in a Thanksgiving trot [tradition].”

A key contributor to the record-breaking total was a generous donation-matching effort by community members Michael and Lori Bickel.

A group of youngsters get ready for the the 19th Annual Turkey Trot in Paso Robles on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28. Photo by Camille DeVaul

Runners showed to the event in Thanksgiving-themed costume contests, with categories for best individual, group, kids, and dog costumes. Solheim shared the memorable moment of the individual costume winner, who completed the entire 5K dressed as a cooked turkey in an inflatable costume.

In addition to costumes, race winners were recognized across three divisions. Highlights included Johnathan Dolan winning the Adult Male category with a time of 18:47, and Selena Trejo securing first place in the Under-18 Female division with 27:12. Winners received coveted golden turkey trophies.

This year’s Turkey Trot funds directly support ECHO’s efforts to address homelessness in North County. In 2023, the organization achieved its best results to date, helping 311 individuals and families transition into stable housing, a significant increase from the 201 supported in 2022. Funds raised have enabled ECHO to expand services, add more shelter beds, and strengthen outreach and prevention programs.

Solheim shared his gratitude for the community’s support, which has been vital in ECHO’s ability to meet growing needs. Proceeds from the event will enhance services at ECHO’s campuses in Atascadero and Paso Robles, continuing the organization’s impactful work.

To learn more about ECHO and its mission, visit echoshelter.org

Feature Image: Paso Robles High School wrestling team gets together for the 19th Annual Turkey Trot in Paso Robles on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28. The 5K and 10K fun run raised money for the PRHS wrestling program. Photo by Camille DeVaul

