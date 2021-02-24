At Home Fest with the Charles Paddock Zoo

ATASCADERO — The Charles Paddock Zoo is gearing up for another fun-filled, virtual beer festival for this year’s Brew at the Zoo at Home Fest, to be held on Saturday, Apr. 24, from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now; while supplies last, the final day to purchase tickets is Wed. Apr. 14.

Since large, in-person gatherings are not prohibited due to current COVID-19 safety guidelines, and they had so much success at the event last September, the Zoo is planning another virtual beer festival for Apr. 24.

This virtual Brew at the Zoo event will showcase many of the unique animals and conservation efforts of the Charles Paddock Zoo, along with the artisan craft breweries that can be found in Atascadero, San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California.

Virtual Brew at the Zoo will allow attendees to enjoy behind-the-scenes animal tours with knowledgeable and experienced Zookeepers, learning about each of the 14 artisan beverages included in the Brew Masters pack, and grooving to fun tunes from local bands, like Bear Market Riot.

Here is how it works:

Once your ticket has been purchased, you will receive your 14-Pack containing 12 oz. & 16 oz. craft beers, no later than Thursday, Apr. 22. During the week prior to the event, you will be sent a link to the festival that will enable you to tune-in on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 12:30 p.m. to experience a fantastic event LIVE from the Charles Paddock Zoo!

All proceeds from this event will benefit the ongoing conservation and educational efforts of the Charles Paddock Zoo and the Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Regular Tickets are $65 each plus a small ticket service charge, which includes shipping/delivery. VIP Tickets are $90 each plus a small ticket service fee, and includes shipping and delivery, plus a commemorative Brew at the Zoo T-shirt, and two general admission tickets to the Zoo to use for your next visit.

Tickets are available at here.

Brew at the Zoo at Home Fest will be a fun and exciting virtual adventure plus is a great way to support the Charles Paddock Zoo and its animal residents at the same time.

Current ticket holders for the original in-person event will be honored for the virtual event on Apr. 24. For ticket holders that would like a refund or if you have any questions, please contact Terrie Banish at (805)470-3490 or email tbanish@atascadero.org.

For information about the Charles Paddock Zoo, visit charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.

