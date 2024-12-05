Thousands gather for the 38th Annual Light Up Downtown and Lights of Hope fundraiser supporting cancer care

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles City Park has once again been transformed into a dazzling display of lights. On Friday, Nov. 29, thousands of people filled the park for the 38th Annual Light up Downtown and 13th annual Lights of Hope fundraiser supporting the Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC). Once again, the City of Paso Robles joined to bring in additional lights full of color, snowflakes, and icicles to create a winter wonderland in the heart of downtown.

“When the city first installed the holiday lights in 2023, the goal was to create a magical holiday space for bothresidents and visitors to enjoy,” Public Works Director Freda Berman told Paso Robles Press.

The evening began with a countdown led by Mrs. Claus in the park gazebo. At 6 p.m., Mrs. Claus flipped the switch, and suddenly, the park was lit with thousands of lights in hues of white, red, blue, and green. Last year, the City of Paso Robles stepped in to add to the magic of the long-standing city tradition. Hiring a Christmas Light installation company, the park was transformed with new lights for the holidays. The lights were such a hit with the community the city brought them to the park permanently with year-round lights.

Mayor John Hamon expressed his excitement for the annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony at the Paso Robles City Park. He thanked city staff, Roblans that donated to the project, The Main Street Association and KPRL for making such a wonderful holiday gift to the historic downtown park.

“It highlights our unique Paso Robles Christmas Season and is a cherished tradition of our Roblans and returning visitors,” He emphasized that the thousands of dazzling lights not only enhance the festive atmosphere but also bring families together, fostering a sense of joy and unity during the holiday season.

Mayor Hamon acknowledged the hard work of city staff and volunteers who make the event possible and invited everyone to come out and enjoy the enchanting sights that will create lasting memories in our beautifully lit park.

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

“This year, we aimed to up the magic by adding six new trees, adding lights to the 2023 trees, lighting the Carnegie Library, installing 12-foot reindeer on the City Park entry monuments, reindeer on the restroom roof, and including entry arches at the four corners of the park,” explained Berman.

The city opened the Paso Lights up to the community for sponsorships. Twenty-two community members contributed a total of $4,850 to go toward the cost of the light installation. At the Glow Level, Weyrick Lumber Company provided valuable support. At the Sparkle Level, Mayor John Hamon and his family offered their backing. The Twinkle Level sponsors included John Almaguer, Melissa Chavez, Barbara Cohen, David Cooke, Tammy Decker, Sharon Foster, Patrick Gonzales, Sharon Koligian, Olivia Madrid, Norma Moye, David Nelson, Leigh Oliver, Michelle Ormonde, Paso Robles Bible Church, Paso Robles Main Street Association, Donna Raymond, Linda Reed, Michael and Lindia Rivera, Debra Thomas, Shonna Vear, and Timothy Zigrang.

“My absolute favorite thing is hearing the crowd react when Mrs. Claus flips the switch at the Downtown Lighting Ceremony,” said Berman. “The crowd this year was the largest I’ve seen and the very loud ‘ahhh’ when all the lights were revealed was a great way to start the holiday season.”

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

Councilman Steve Gregory shared, “The lighting event was really great as always. I think Freda and our staff did an incredible job this year. But most of all I really enjoy the singing and the fun experience from the event. Everyone loves to go out and enjoy this. So happy that we can provide this to the city from the City Council.”

Throughout the night, the community sang classic Christmas carols along with Mrs. Claus, Chad Stevens, Mayor John Hamon, and City Councilmembers alongside their loved ones.

“The City of Paso Robles has once again outdone themselves. It was spectacular as usual. I especially enjoy the new arches over the park corner entrances and the reindeer atop the Park Street pillars,” said City Councilmember Sharon Roden. “The Main Street production was as fun and entertaining as ever. I haven’t heard a total attendee count yet, but there seemed to be a larger crowd than last year. The best part is seeing so many people night after night enjoying the park and lights. It’s one of our city’s greatest attractions. Thank you to our Public Works Department and Main Street for another great event.”

The Light up the Downtown event — created and hosted by the Paso Robles Main Street Association — coincides with one of the Cancer Support Community California Central Coast’s (CSC) largest fundraisers of the year, Lights of Hope. Traditionally, patrons make donations to sponsor lighting a tree in the Paso Robles City Park, with the tree remaining lit typically through January. These funds sponsor more than 25 programs per month, which include support groups, social activities, mind/body therapies, individual counseling, and educational seminars. All programs are offered at no cost and designed to support cancer patients, their families, and caregivers throughout their cancer journey.

“Julie and I were thrilled to see the park packed with so many people,” City Councilmember Chris Bausch told Paso Robles Press. “Beautiful voices and fantastic lights. Thanks to all who helped make this event happen. Merry Christmas.”

For more inforamtion on teh City Park Lights, visit prcity.com/1216/Paso-Lights

Find more information on Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC), visit cscslo.org

Feature Image: A huge crowd sings Christmas carols below the newly lit trees at Paso Robles City Park during the 38th Annual Light Up Downtown and 13th Annual Lights of Hope fundraiser. Photo by Camille DeVaul

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

