Community comes together for festive floats, bands, and holiday cheer as Santa Claus arrives in style

PASO ROBLES — The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association held its 63rd Christmas Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. The annual parade officially welcomed Santa Claus to town and was filled with creative floats from local organizations.

With thousands lining the streets waving to family and friends in the parade, not an empty seat was in sight along the parade route that winds up and around Spring, Park, Pine, 13th, 12th, and 11th streets. Nearly 100 floats joined in on the fun this year.

“This is my 29th year as chairing the Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade, and it has always amazed me how creative our community is, and it never fails to be in creating these beautiful floats that light up the night with Christmas magic,” Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Assistant Susanne Anshen told Paso Robles Press.

This year’s parade theme was “Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?” Floats ranged from trailers with local Paso Robles school bands to FFA students as well as some vintage cars, motorcycles, firetrucks, and of course, at the end was the big man in red along with his other half — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus floated through Paso Robles with a freshly painted ride equipped with some new reindeer. Elves helped guide their way assisting the couple in spreading holiday cheer.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Prime Awards:

Sweepstakes Award: #19 Sleigh Bells Ranch Float — Coast Pipe

Judges’ Award: #33 Glenn Speck Elementary School

Special Award: #52 Zoo To You

Santa’s Award: #59 Winifred Pifer Elementary School

Business/Commercial Bands: First: #36 North County Septic Service Second: Paso Robles High School Marching Band

Color Guard: First: Flamson & Lewis Middle School Band Second: Civil Air Patrol Bob Beever’s Cadet Squadron 103



Category Awards:

Marching Groups (Adults):

First: #53 Education Employees Credit Union (EECU)

Second: #49 NCI Affiliates

Marching Groups (Schools):

First: #7 Georgia Brown Elementary School

Animal Entries:

First: #6A Animal Sporthorses

Second: #56 MLC Ranch

Commercial General:

First: #5A Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Second: #13 Aztec Lawn Care

Third: #34 Coastline Concrete & Coastline Concrete Pumping

School Floats:

First: #57 Almond Acres Charter Academy

Second: #43 Lewis Flamson Junior High School

Third: #55 Kermit King Elementary School

Church Floats:

First: #21 Paso Robles Church of the Nazarene

Second: #25 Paso Robles Community Church

Adult Club Floats:

First: #12 Paso Robles Model A Club

Second: #9 Paso Robles Moose Lodge

Third: #41 Creston Village Assisted Living

Youth Club Floats:

First: #35 Skills USA

Second: #38 Paso Robles Girls Softball League

Third: #4 Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid-Central Coast

Commercial Floats:

First: #47 Ant’s Tractor Mowing

Second: #28 Local Beauty Professional

Third: #46 JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Education Program

Automotive/Towing Services:

First: #58 Johnboy’s Towing

Second: #60 West Coast Towing

Third: #50A Paso Robles Towing

4-H & FFA Floats:

First: #37 Paso Robles FFA

Second: #40 Estrella 4-H

Third: #30 Chaparral 4-H

Floats – Nonprofits:

First: #45 Monterey Co. A. & Rural Life Museum

Other Floats:

First: #27 Paso Robles Dental Care

Second: #15 Lake Nacimiento Resort

Third: #43 Ada’s Lodges

Novelty Entries:

First: #44 A Charlie Brown Christmas

Second: #22 Athena Sorenson

Third: #18 Charles Linquist Tractors

Decorated Vehicles:

First: #11 Miller Drilling Company

Second: #42 NorCal Minis

Third: #61 Hidden Power Motor Sports

“I cannot wait to see what next year brings,” says Anshen.

This weekend, Paso Robles will continue the holiday celebrations with the Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information on Main Street and its events, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org

Featured Image: Santa and Mrs. Claus delight the crowd with their merry helpers during the 63rd Annual Christmas Light Parade in Paso Robles. Photo courtesy of Kelly Horn

