Community comes together for festive floats, bands, and holiday cheer as Santa Claus arrives in style
PASO ROBLES — The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association held its 63rd Christmas Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. The annual parade officially welcomed Santa Claus to town and was filled with creative floats from local organizations.
With thousands lining the streets waving to family and friends in the parade, not an empty seat was in sight along the parade route that winds up and around Spring, Park, Pine, 13th, 12th, and 11th streets. Nearly 100 floats joined in on the fun this year.
“This is my 29th year as chairing the Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade, and it has always amazed me how creative our community is, and it never fails to be in creating these beautiful floats that light up the night with Christmas magic,” Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Assistant Susanne Anshen told Paso Robles Press.
This year’s parade theme was “Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?” Floats ranged from trailers with local Paso Robles school bands to FFA students as well as some vintage cars, motorcycles, firetrucks, and of course, at the end was the big man in red along with his other half — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus floated through Paso Robles with a freshly painted ride equipped with some new reindeer. Elves helped guide their way assisting the couple in spreading holiday cheer.
This year’s winners are as follows:
Prime Awards:
- Sweepstakes Award: #19 Sleigh Bells Ranch Float — Coast Pipe
- Judges’ Award: #33 Glenn Speck Elementary School
- Special Award: #52 Zoo To You
- Santa’s Award: #59 Winifred Pifer Elementary School
- Business/Commercial Bands:
- First: #36 North County Septic Service
- Second: Paso Robles High School Marching Band
- Color Guard:
- First: Flamson & Lewis Middle School Band
- Second: Civil Air Patrol Bob Beever’s Cadet Squadron 103
Category Awards:
Marching Groups (Adults):
- First: #53 Education Employees Credit Union (EECU)
- Second: #49 NCI Affiliates
Marching Groups (Schools):
- First: #7 Georgia Brown Elementary School
Animal Entries:
- First: #6A Animal Sporthorses
- Second: #56 MLC Ranch
Commercial General:
- First: #5A Lemos Feed & Pet Supply
- Second: #13 Aztec Lawn Care
- Third: #34 Coastline Concrete & Coastline Concrete Pumping
School Floats:
- First: #57 Almond Acres Charter Academy
- Second: #43 Lewis Flamson Junior High School
- Third: #55 Kermit King Elementary School
Church Floats:
- First: #21 Paso Robles Church of the Nazarene
- Second: #25 Paso Robles Community Church
Adult Club Floats:
- First: #12 Paso Robles Model A Club
- Second: #9 Paso Robles Moose Lodge
- Third: #41 Creston Village Assisted Living
Youth Club Floats:
- First: #35 Skills USA
- Second: #38 Paso Robles Girls Softball League
- Third: #4 Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid-Central Coast
Commercial Floats:
- First: #47 Ant’s Tractor Mowing
- Second: #28 Local Beauty Professional
- Third: #46 JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Education Program
Automotive/Towing Services:
- First: #58 Johnboy’s Towing
- Second: #60 West Coast Towing
- Third: #50A Paso Robles Towing
4-H & FFA Floats:
- First: #37 Paso Robles FFA
- Second: #40 Estrella 4-H
- Third: #30 Chaparral 4-H
Floats – Nonprofits:
- First: #45 Monterey Co. A. & Rural Life Museum
Other Floats:
- First: #27 Paso Robles Dental Care
- Second: #15 Lake Nacimiento Resort
- Third: #43 Ada’s Lodges
Novelty Entries:
- First: #44 A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Second: #22 Athena Sorenson
- Third: #18 Charles Linquist Tractors
Decorated Vehicles:
- First: #11 Miller Drilling Company
- Second: #42 NorCal Minis
- Third: #61 Hidden Power Motor Sports
“I cannot wait to see what next year brings,” says Anshen.
This weekend, Paso Robles will continue the holiday celebrations with the Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information on Main Street and its events, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org
Featured Image: Santa and Mrs. Claus delight the crowd with their merry helpers during the 63rd Annual Christmas Light Parade in Paso Robles. Photo courtesy of Kelly Horn