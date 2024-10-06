PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown City Park at 11th and Spring streets. This free event is perfect for enthusiasts of collectibles, crafts, garden art, and all things honey and pumpkin.

With more than 70 vendors offering honey, handmade jewelry, garden art, and more, visitors can hunt for unique treasures just in time for the holiday season. The festival also features a Kids’ Flea Market, free honey samples, honey seminars, a pumpkin pie-eating contest, and the Optimist Club Spelling Bee.

Vendor spaces are still available for $75, or $50 for nonprofits, while Kids’ Flea Market spaces are just $5.

For more information or vendor space, call (805) 238-4103 or click pasoroblesdowntown.org

