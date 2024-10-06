PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is offering a wide range of exciting events and classes throughout October.

Highlights include:

Spooky Animals with Pacific Wildlife Care (Oct. 2, 6 to 7 p.m.): Learn about owls, opossums, and bats in this 16-and-over event featuring live animals. Registration is required.

Kids Vote: President of the Children’s Library (Oct. 1 to 18): Kids can cast their vote for President Pigeon or Roz the Robot in this fun election. Ballots are counted on Oct. 21.

Make Your Own Kimchi (Oct. 19, 10 to 11 a.m.): Create spicy, fermented kimchi with instruction from the UCCE Master Food Preservers. For ages 16 and over. Registration opens Oct. 4.

Additional events include Parent Table Talk, crafting classes, a book discussion of “Ramón and Julieta,” and a screening of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Fore more information, visit prcity.com/228/Library-Services

