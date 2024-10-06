PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is offering a wide range of exciting events and classes throughout October.
Highlights include:
- Spooky Animals with Pacific Wildlife Care (Oct. 2, 6 to 7 p.m.): Learn about owls, opossums, and bats in this 16-and-over event featuring live animals. Registration is required.
- Kids Vote: President of the Children’s Library (Oct. 1 to 18): Kids can cast their vote for President Pigeon or Roz the Robot in this fun election. Ballots are counted on Oct. 21.
- Make Your Own Kimchi (Oct. 19, 10 to 11 a.m.): Create spicy, fermented kimchi with instruction from the UCCE Master Food Preservers. For ages 16 and over. Registration opens Oct. 4.
Additional events include Parent Table Talk, crafting classes, a book discussion of “Ramón and Julieta,” and a screening of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Fore more information, visit prcity.com/228/Library-Services