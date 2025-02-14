PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is offering a variety of engaging events and services throughout February 2025. From tax assistance and legal aid to book discussions and crafting, there’s something for everyone in the community.

The AARP Tax Assistance program will be available from March 1 to April 15, offering free tax preparation for individuals with non-complex returns. The library is one of nine locations in San Luis Obispo County hosting this service. Appointments can be scheduled online at ccfreetax.org or by calling (805) 931-6308.

For those seeking legal guidance, California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA) will be at the library on Feb. 18, providing free legal aid to low-income residents in areas like housing, employment, education, and health. No appointment is necessary.

Creative minds can join the Crafting with Adults: Handmade Doll workshop on March 5 from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants (ages 16 and over) will receive supplies and guidance to sew their own customizable doll. Registration is required from Feb. 14 to 28.

The Socrates Café, a monthly discussion group, will meet on Feb. 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to explore the topic: How do relationships influence us?

Registration is required. Additionally, the Book Group will discuss “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead on Feb. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Families and individuals can enjoy the No One Eats Alone Day Ice Cream Social on Feb. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m., aimed at fostering friendships and ending social isolation.

The Cinema Club will screen “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Feb. 28 from 2 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a discussion. Registration is required.

Regular children’s story times take place throughout the week, with activities tailored to different age groups. The library will be closed on Feb. 17 for Presidents’ Day. Located at 1000 Spring St., the library is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

