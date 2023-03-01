The Paso Robles City Library is a welcoming community hub where excellent information-seeking experiences ignite discovery and learning.

All About ADUs

Wednesday, March 8, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Library Conference Room

Have you been considering adding an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) to your property? Learn from city staff all the pros and cons to this trending way to add extra housing for the family or extra income for the budget. Space is limited. Registration with Paso Robles City Library card required for each participant. (Group reservations cannot be processed.) For ages 16+.

Create Felt Coasters with Gorgeous Geometric Motifs

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 17

Materials Pick-Up Party: Wednesday, April 5

6 to 7 p.m., Library Conference Room

Create a set of felt coasters based on traditional Pakistani tile designs. Pakistan is known for its beautiful ceramic tiles with gorgeous geometric motifs. This month’s adult craft applies similar designs to felt applique coasters. This is a perfect class for beginning and intermediate crafters, requiring design, sewing, and embroidery techniques. Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. Registration with Paso Robles City Library card required for each participant. (Group reservations cannot be processed.) For ages 16+.

Library by Mail

The Paso Robles City Library announces a new service intended for those unable to leave home to visit the library due to a temporary or permanent health condition. Library by Mail service will enable homebound city residents with 93446 or 93447 zip codes and valid Paso Robles City Library cards to borrow print books, books on CD, and DVDs from the collection and have them delivered to their homes via U.S. Mail. Funded through the Paso Robles Library Foundation, the service will be free of charge for registered participants. Go to prcity.com/library for more information.

Free Tax Preparation

Saturdays, February 4 through April 8

Looking for a particular tax form? Reference Desk staff can assist you with accessing and printing federal and state tax forms. Looking for free help preparing or filing your 2022 taxes? IRS-certified AARP Tax Aide volunteers are available to help on Saturdays from February 4 through April 8 at the Paso Robles City Library. Make your appointment and learn which documents you’ll need to bring by visiting ccfreetax.org or by calling (805) 931-6308.

Children’s Story Times

Mondays: Animal Tales with Miss Frances at 2:30 p.m. A story and craft appropriate for children in grades K-5.

Tuesdays: Cuentos y Crafts with Cristal at 4 p.m. Bilingual stories and craft appropriate for children in grades K-5.

Wednesdays: Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa at 10 a.m. Stories and a craft specially selected for school readiness, ages 4-6.

Fridays: Toddler Story Time with Miss Cappy at 10 and 11 a.m. Stories, songs and a craft specially selected for early literacy skills, ages 1-3.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday-Friday, 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. For more information, visit prcity.com.

