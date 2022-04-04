All library services will be temporarily inaccessible

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library will be closed on Friday, Apr. 22, and Saturday, Apr. 23, for computer system upgrades. During that time, there will be no access to library services, including the catalog.

As a reminder to library patrons, with the recent departures of San Luis Obispo County libraries and the Santa Barbara Library System from the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, all renewals, including autorenewals, have been suspended temporarily to allow time for materials to be returned to their owning libraries.

For more information, call the Library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

The Library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the Library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

