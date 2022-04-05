Twenty spots available for local artisans

PASO ROBLES — Applications for the 2022 California Mid-State Fair’s Mission Market Place are now available! The Mission Market Place is designed to showcase the Central Coast’s best products and locally made goods. It will give twenty artisans, growers, and producers a home to showcase their locally grown or hand-crafted items to over 420,000 fairgoers. Product examples could include things like honey, olive oil, spices, nuts, teas, breads, baked goods, dried fruit, jerky, preserved foods, artisan cheese, coffee, as well as handcrafted or repurposed items.

The Fair will provide each of the participants with product placement in the Mission Market Place located in Estrella Hall, the Fair’s largest indoor commercial building. Vendors must provide the product and pricing, and the Fair will do the rest. The Fair will staff the Mission Market Place, provide display options for most products and space for products with unique needs. Vendor spaces cost $435 plus 20 percent commission on products and services sold. Vendors who participate beyond product display by offering demonstrations, sampling, and product education, will receive a discount of up to $200 on your participation fee. Applications are due by Friday, May 20, online at MidStateFair.com. For more information, please contact Teresa Dellaganna at teresa@midstatefair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

