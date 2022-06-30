Atascadero man wins Stout Reserve Best of Show

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Home Brew Competition sponsored by Five Cities Water Systems and Doc’s Cellar.

Central Coast brewers alike were represented well with entries of all styles.

“Overall, the 2022 competition was a success. The entry count is back on the rise, which is promising. The brewers are taking the judge’s suggestions and bettering their beers which is what this competition is all about, and we hope to continue helping them,” stated chief judge Ryan Foster.

The Fair would like to thank all the judges for their time and expertise in making the competition what it is. Many thanks to Five Cities Water Systems and Doc’s Cellar for their support and help with the competition.

BEST OF AWARDS:

Best of Show: Jason Affourtit, Paso Robles, Imperial

Stout Reserve Best of Show: Nicholas Robbins, Atascadero, Cream Ale

For the complete list of results, please visit MidStateFair.com

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

