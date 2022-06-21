Results from the Central Coast Wine Competition, California Craft Spirits Competition, and Central Coast Vinegar Competition

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the winners of the 20th Annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC) presented by Bank of the Sierra and KRUSH 92.5 FM, the 7th Annual California Craft Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the 9th Annual Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC).

This year’s CCWC included 95 wineries and 572 wines entered. The competition featured 71 classes based on grape varieties and vintages, where the “Best of” wines are selected for their varietal typicity, quality, and character. The blind-tasting event, held June 14-16 at the Paso Robles Event Center, is the largest wine competition on California’s Central Coast, which encompasses ten counties stretching from Alameda to Ventura.

Best of Show/Best of Red — Riboli Family Wines, Paso Robles, 2019 San Simeon Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

Riboli Family Wines, Paso Robles, 2019 San Simeon Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Best Dessert — Halter Ranch, Paso Robles, 2019 Vin De Paille

Halter Ranch, Paso Robles, 2019 Vin De Paille Best Rosé — Cass Winery, Paso Robles, CA, 2022 Oasis

Cass Winery, Paso Robles, CA, 2022 Oasis Best Sparkling — Vintage Wine Estates, Arroyo Grande, Laetitia Brut Rosé

Vintage Wine Estates, Arroyo Grande, Laetitia Brut Rosé Best White — Midnight Cellars, Paso Robles, 2021 Aurora Reserve

The Central Coast Wine Competition named Pear Valley Vineyards as the 2022 Winery of the Year. The Paso Robles winery had 22 entries with two best of class awards, three double golds, and nine golds. This is the second Winery of the Year honor for Pear Valley.

This year’s CCSC included 17 companies, 47 total entries, and 60 total classes.

Best of Show/Best White Spirit — Wine Shine & Tin City Distillery, Paso Robles, Vodka

Wine Shine & Tin City Distillery, Paso Robles, Vodka Best Brandy — Bethel Rd. Distillery, Templeton, VSOP

Bethel Rd. Distillery, Templeton, VSOP Best Liqueur — Bethel Rd. Distillery, Templeton, Orange Liqueur

Finally, this year’s CCVC included 3 brands, 7 total entries and 11 total classes.

Best of Show — Kismet Refining Company, Escondido, Black Garlic Balsamic

All entries from all three competitions were also entered in the Packaging and Design Competition.

CCWC:

A Symbol of the Central Coast: Gold: Kula Vineyards & Winery 2021 Viognier

Gold: Kula Vineyards & Winery 2021 Viognier Untraditional and Best of Show: Gold: Pianetta 2020 Jug Wine

Gold: Pianetta 2020 Jug Wine Modern Classic: Gold: Donati Family Vineyard 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Gold: Donati Family Vineyard 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Artistic: Gold: Halter Ranch 2018 Libelle

CCSC:

Best of Label — Single Bottle: Gold: Lloyd Distillery Bixby Gin

CCVC:

Best of Label — Single Bottle: Gold: Kismet Refining, Orange Vinegar

“The Central Coast produces extraordinary wines, spirits and vinegars, and we are proud to be able to showcase several of the best. We look forward to displaying these winning entries during the 2022 California Mid-State Fair,” said Colleen Bojorquez, CEO.

Full results for all competitions can be found at centralcoastwinecomp.com/results/

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

