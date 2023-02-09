PASO ROBLES — Online applications are now being accepted for singers and bands who wish to perform at the 2023 California Mid-State Fair. The Fair features multiple stages and is looking to book music acts in any genre, but primarily country, rock, pop and soul.

To apply for the 2023 Fair, please visit the Applications page at MidStateFair.com. The deadline to apply is March 31. Late applications will not be considered. If selected, acts will be notified via email no later than Friday, April 7.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

