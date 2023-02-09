Studios on the Park, Inc. (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts.

Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national, and international artists.

They are honored to serve over 100,000 students and visitors every year through our Kids Art Smart and Community Arts Access programs. Contributions to support these efforts and advance our mission are tax-deductible. We work with corporations, foundations, and individuals to identify investment opportunities that meet organizational and personal giving goals.

Studios on the Park is open Sunday through Wednesday from 12 to 4 p.m., Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m.

They are located at 1130 Pine Street in Paso Robles. For more information, visit studiosonthepark.org

Motif is an exhibition of a variety of local artists’ work that feature a repeated motif, pattern, or rhythmic elements. Many of the artists work in pure abstracts and design, but they have more than line shapes and dots to offer.

Sweet Art Silent Auction

Studios on the Park

Feb. 1-19

Everybody loves Studios! This auction features 50 original artworks that have been donated by some incredible local artists. All of the money raised by this fundraiser is given right back to the community through our Kids Art Smart Program and our Community Arts Access Programs.

Art After Dark

Studios on the Park

Feb. 4

6 to 9 p.m.

Come join us in celebrating the start of the second month of our current exhibition, “Motif.” Enjoy wine poured by Thatcher Winery and Vineyard and live music performed by Marco Patson.

Sip n’ Sketch

Studios on the Park

Feb. 18

6 to 9 p.m.

Come to Studios on the Park for our Sip n’ Sketch event! Bring your own art supplies and sketch our live model while sipping wine selected from our library collection donated by our generous Winery Partners, all for just $15. If you would like to draw our model without sipping wine, your price is reduced to $10. Professional artists will be there to coach and offer advice as you try your hand at figure drawing.

We have limited space, so RSVP using this link to save your seat at this event. forms.gle/fzaPAAvs6eZ4SeZ2A

