PASO ROBLES — A public hearing was held at the Tuesday, Jan. 24, planning commission meeting to discuss the Stravinski Development Group and Daou Vineyard’s planned developments.

A request was received to subdivide an approximately 19.75-acre property into two parcels off Airport Road. Parcel 1 is requested to develop an approximately 196,000-square-foot warehouse building. Due to some oak tree removals that are a part of the project, Parcel 1 will be recommended by Planning Commission to the City Council for final decision.

The building on Parcel 1 will be used for refrigerated wine storage and distribution. There will not be any public tasting rooms, event centers, retail operations, or any other use that would be open to the public on the project site.

advertisement

An earth-tone color pallet has been selected to tie the project to the surrounding landscape and industrial-agrarian materials. The building itself will have perimeter concrete tilt wall panels selected to demonstrate the nature of the building’s use (metal siding and concrete panels). Setbacks and parking areas include attractive landscaping.

The second request is from Daou for Parcel 2 to construct an approximately 157,000-square-foot wine production facility. Interior uses of the building include barrel storage, bottling/packaging areas, warehousing, and fermentation areas. Exterior uses include a crush pad, mechanical yards, and wastewater treatment. The facility address is 5175 Airport Road.

After a discussion of the projects, which included some concerns of traffic mitigation, the Planning Commission approved to move the projects forward to be approved by City Council at a later date.

The Thorndyke Office Building public hearing was continued to a future meeting. The applicant, Brian Thorndyke will be requesting to construct seven new industrial/warehouse buildings with accessory offices at 2709 Germaine.

You can find the entire Jan. 24 planning commission agenda and project documents here prcity.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_01242023-913

The next Paso Robles City Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The next Paso Robles City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...