PASO ROBLES — Six people have been displaced from their home in Paso Robles after a fire ignited in their living room.

On Thursday, March 9, at 6:57 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 558 Ferro Lane in Paso Robles.

First arriving firefighters found a single family dwelling with light smoke showing from the front door of the house. The fire was quickly contained to the living room with significant smoke damage throughout the house.

Three fire engines, a heavy rescue and a Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreements one engine from Cal Fire responded with one Battalion Chief. A total of 15 firefighters responded to the incident. Assistance was also provided by San Luis Ambulance and the Paso Robles Police Department.

The cause of the fire was related to a rechargeable battery that overheated and caught the couch on fire, then extended to the rest of the living room.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department wants to remind everyone to make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your house and reinforce with the upcoming time change it is a great time to change your batteries.

