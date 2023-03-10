NORTH COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for San Luis Obispo County until 1 p.m. today. Also in place is a wind advisory until 3 p.m. today, a flood advisory until 11 a.m., and a flood watch until 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Please be advised of the following road closures:
Paso Robles
- San Marcos Rd
- Chimney Rock at Fawn Ln
Templeton:
- S Bethel Rd and Donelson Place
- Booker Rd
Creston:
- Creston Rd and Neal Springs Rd to Cripple Creek
Atascadero:
- Los Palos Rd and Santa Barbara Rd
- 9300 block of Santa Rita Rd
- Halcon River crossing
Santa Margarita:
- 6900 block of Shell Creek Rd
Morro Bay:
- Lower State Park Rd and South Bay Blvd
- HWY 1 N off-ramp for Main St
Per NWS advisory: Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Closures are listed according to Caltrans Quickmaps, which can be found here.
We will be providing updates on road closures and advisories here when new information is available.