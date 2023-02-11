PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department is reminding football fans that there’s no “DUI” in team. If you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party and you plan on drinking, make sure you stick to the “Go Safely” game plan and choose a sober way to go.

On Super Bowl LVII Sunday (Feb. 12), the Paso Robles Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“We want the football fans in our community to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” Commander Afana said. “Before you grab a drink, make sure your game plan includes scheduling a ride-share or designating a sober driver. Choosing a safer way to go is something we can all root for.”

Paso Robles Police Department reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs may also impair your ability to drive safely. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect you.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

