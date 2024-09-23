Alumni can expect an evening of reconnecting with old friends and creating new memories

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School alumni are urged to break out their letterman jacket, cheer sweater, or class ring and attend the first-ever PRHS Alumni Tailgate Party on Friday, Oct. 11, at The Backyard, hosted by alumni Russ and Amy Baker, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Alumni can expect an evening of reconnecting with old friends and creating new memories. The event will feature music, giveaways, refreshments, and free game tickets (while supplies last) for those showing their Bearcat spirit. Entry is just $5, with proceeds benefiting the Bearcat Boosters, and includes access to the event and drinks from the non-alcoholic beverage bar. Food and other beverages will be available for purchase. The goal is to engage the Paso Robles community, reconnect with old friends, and rally support for the student-athletes.

“Having grown up here in Paso, when we opened The Backyard on Thirteenth, we knew that we wanted to use our business to give back to this community,” said the Bakers, who both graduated from PRHS in 1992. “We are honored to hold this Bearcat Alumni event at our venue. We both played sports, graduated from Paso Robles High School, and our daughter is now a freshman at PRHS. We are thankful to be part of this renewed effort and hope that this is one of many future events to support Bearcat Athletics.”

Following the tailgate, alumni who are wearing their letterman jackets and cheer sweaters are invited to gather for a group photo at 6:30 p.m. in the North end zone of War Memorial Stadium. Whether you’re a recent graduate or haven’t walked the halls in decades, don’t miss this chance to kick off a new annual tradition.

There will also be a ceremonial flyover during the playing of the national anthem in honor of all military veterans and Bearcat alumni who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom. The flyover will be performed by the Estrella Warbirds Museum and will take place at approximately 6:55 p.m.

The event benefits Bearcat Boosters, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization comprised of parents, educators, coaches, alumni, and sports enthusiasts, encourages participation in all sports at all levels and instills pride in our athletic programs. Funds raised through various initiatives provide every team at every level with essential equipment, uniforms, awards, and facilities.

You can purchase tickets for the event here:

eventbrite.com/e/paso-robles-high-school-bearcat-alumni-tailgate-party-tickets-1021943078257?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Feature Image: The Bearcats stadium at Flamson Junior High School will be the site for the Paso Robles High Homecoming game on Oct. 11. The first-ever PRHS Alumni Tailgate Party will be held beforehand at the Backyard at Thirteenth, from 4 to 6 p.m. Photo provided by Paso Robles High School

