PASO ROBLES — Tickets are now on sale for the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance consumer events in 2023. Tickets for two marquee grand tastings, as well as special winemaker dinners and collaborative excursions into wine country, are on sale at pasowine.com.

Events include BlendFest on the Coast (Feb. 23-26), the Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction (March 13-18), and Paso Wine Fest (May 18-21). Also announced are the new theme months, Spring Release Month (the entire month of March) and Harvest Wine Month (the entire month of October). Themed months feature smaller, more intimate events throughout the month.

February

BlendFest on the Coast, Feb. 23-26

BlendFest on the Coast takes place in Cambria and San Simeon, only a 40-minute drive away from Paso Robles, alongside the Pacific Ocean. This event is the only Paso Wine event dedicated to blends and celebrates wines of nuance and character derived from the sum of their parts. BlendFest includes a series of events in San Simeon and Cambria featuring various excursions that pair wineries with coastal experiences, a blending seminar, as well as winemaker dinners.

The marquee event takes place on the Sundance Lawn at the Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria with more than 40 wineries pouring on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. Partners include Highway 1 Road Trip, Visit Cambria, and Visit San Simeon.

March

Spring Release Month, March

All through the month of March, Paso Wine Country will celebrate the beginning of the new vintage as vines awaken from their winter slumber. Five winemaker dinners at Les Petites Canailles, in bloom, Thomas Hill Organics, Della’s, and Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ will showcase up to six wineries at each meal. Some paired, some as a bottle share, these dinners will highlight the diversity of wines and passion that our winemakers have in creating the best wines to be shared at the dinner table. Also available are two vineyard excursions that bring winemakers together for a common theme and get visitors out into the vineyard for a whole new perspective. Up to 100 wineries will also feature their own independent events.

Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction, March 13-18

This virtual auction brings specially curated, one-of-a-kind packages that are all about experiencing Paso Robles Wine Country, available to the highest bidders. These auction lots include special verticals from winery libraries, dinners with multiple brands, overnight stays in exclusive accommodations, and exceptional tours created just for this auction. Visit pasowine.com by March 1 to view the lots as they become listed and to register to bid.

May

Paso Wine Fest, May 18-21

In 2022, Paso Wine Fest evolved into the most sought-after wine event in Paso Robles Wine Country. In 2023, it will be even better. Multiple ticketed events throughout the four days are available, beginning on Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19, with winemaker dinners at popular Paso Robles restaurants, The Hatch and Thomas Hill Organics. Sparkling Paso brings together winemakers sharing their tantalizing sparkling wines perfectly paired with gourmet offerings by Executive Chef Joe White of Paris Valley Road Estate Winery.

On Saturday, May 20, Paso Wine Fest celebrates its 40th anniversary. On hand will be over 100 Paso Robles wineries sampling their wines and sharing the Paso vibe at this marquee event. Wineries range from the smallest of producers to crowd favorites, with many ways to experience their wines. New in 2023, spirits made from winegrapes will be sampled, bringing attention to another craft borne from Paso Robles. Food trucks from around the region will serve up festival-friendly fare and a makers market presents cool and unique wine-themed wares.

Tickets are now on sale at pasowine.com with early bird discounts set to expire by Tuesday, Feb. 14.

October

Harvest Wine Month, October

Harvest doesn’t take place over one weekend, so why should a celebration of harvest? The entire month of October is Harvest Wine Month. Individual events at the region’s wineries happen throughout October.

Pasowine.com will have every event listed and be on the lookout for specialty tours, winemaker dinners, grape stomps, music events, and more. The themed month gives wineries the flexibility to host events when its easiest on them during a time when production is at its height. It also takes advantage of October’s exceptional weather when days are warm and nights are cool, a staple for Paso Robles Wine Country.

For all ticket information, please visit pasowine.com.

About Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 250 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com. Facebook @PasoRoblesWine, Instagram and Twitter @PasoWine, #pasowine.

