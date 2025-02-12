Annual Gala at CASS Winery also recognizes the Dusi family’s century-long legacy in Paso Robles wine country

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) celebrated 2024 Paso Robles Wine Industry Persons of the Year, Randy and Jenny Heinzen, at their annual Gala on Thursday, Feb. 6, hosted at CASS Winery. Also honored was the Dusi family for celebrating their 100 years of farming in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Executive Director Joel Peterson highlighted the importance of the event: “The PRWCA Annual Gala is our time to celebrate not only our Persons of the Year — Randy and Jenny Heinzen, and remarkable milestones — like the Dusi Family farming in Paso for 100 years — but to be with each other as a community of friends, farmers, winemakers, and industry and celebrate each other. It is a truly special wine community here in Paso — it’s always a fun night to rejoice together, see old friends, make new ones, and honor those who go above and beyond.”

The Heinzens, who own Vineyard Professional Services and Vineyard Professional Real Estate, were honored for their outstanding contributions to the wine industry at the gala. Jenny, broker and owner of Vineyard Professional Real Estate (VPRE), has spent over 20 years facilitating the sales of more than 50 vineyards and wineries, covering 10,000 acres.Her extensive knowledge of the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA) and dedication to her clients hadsolidified her reputation as a trusted expert in vineyard and winery transactions. Randy, who took ownership of Vineyard Professional Services (VPS) in 2017, has been a leading force in vineyard management. His commitment to sustainability and technological advancements has significantly influenced the Paso Robles AVA. Additionally, he has served on multiple state and national viticultural research boards, ensuring that the industry continued to innovate and thrive.

In response to receiving the honor, the Heinzens expressed their gratitude. At the gala, Jenny thanked the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance team, members and board for the honor.

“Being named the Industry Persons of the Year is truly humbling, and we are grateful to share this moment with so many of our friends, colleagues, and peers,” she said. “Paso Robles isn’t just where we work — it’s where we’rebuilding our lives, raising our family, and pouring our hearts into making a difference. To receive this recognition from a community we love so deeply … is beyond meaningful.”

The PRWCA membership, representing over 500 companies, including wineries, vineyards, and associated businesses, had nominated and selected the Heinzens for the award.

“The story of Randy and Jenny Heinzen is one of profound, deep-rooted love — love for their family, for the land they care for, and for the Paso Robles community,” Maeve Pesquera of Robert Hall Winery told Paso Robles Press. “Their achievements are nothing short of impressive, but what truly sets them apart is how they’ve not only planted their roots in this community but also given back to the land that sustains it. Their unwavering dedication to Paso Robles, coupled with the genuine care they show to every single person they meet, speaks to the depth of their character and their deep love for this place we all call home.”

The evening also honored the Dusi family, who were approaching their 100th anniversary of farming in Paso Robles. Italian immigrants Sylvester and Caterina Dusi had purchased land in Paso Robles in 1925, planting Zinfandel vines that would shape the region’s winemaking legacy. Now, five generations later, the Dusi family continued to farm sustainably while incorporating innovative techniques. The family had expanded their vineyards, introduced new varietals, and established the J Dusi brand, all while preserving Paso Robles’ rich history. At the gala, they received special recognition from the wine community for their dedication and contributions since the 1920s.

Mike and Joni Dusi shared fond family memories about the family farm, their “old school” ways, and all the history they share with Paso Robles.

The gala also marked the formal installation of the 2025 PRWCA Board of Directors and acknowledged the contributions of departing board members. The incoming board included Josh Beckett of Peachy Canyon Winery and Thibido Winery, Cris Cherry (vice chair) of MAHA Estate and Villa Creek Cellars, Randy Heinzen (treasurer) of Coakley Vineyard and Vineyard Professional Services, Carole MacDonal of Il Cortile Ristorante and Parchetto Bistro, Maeve Pesquera of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers and Robert Hall Winery, Victor Popp of La Quinta Inn & Suites, Molly Scott (chair) of JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, Michelle Thacher of Thacher Winery & Vineyard, and Maggie Tillman of Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery.

The evening concluded with a toast to the Paso Robles wine industry, celebrating the community, its history, and its bright future. For more information on Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, visit pasowine.com

Featured Image: Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Industry Persons of the Year Randy and Jenny Heinzen and the Dusi family, alongside family and government officials, were honored at the annual Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) Gala held at CASS Winery. Photo by Joseph Taranto

