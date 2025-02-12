Trustees clarify ag program is not being eliminated but may lose one teacher

PASO ROBLES — During the Tuesday, Feb. 11, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) meeting, trustees made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce several positions throughout the district due to budget cuts. Many students, parents, and teachers came together that night to issue their support for the district ag program after concerns arose that the district might be eliminating or cutting the program.

On Monday, Feb. 10, district staff posted to social media addressing the community’s concerns about the possibility of reductions to the district’s ag program. The district clarified in the post and again in the Tuesday night meeting that they are not eliminating or cutting the ag program — but one ag teacher (FFA advisor) will potentially be cut from the roster.

Staff explained that the high school master schedule development is based on student interest, determined through student registration. For the 2025-26 school year, three ag classes have fewer than nine students enrolled. When enrollment is low, the district considers either combining different levels of a class or offering the class every second or third year to ensure full classes while maintaining a broad range of opportunities for students.

According to staff, the ag staffing reduction for 2025-26 equates to 0.6 of a full-time teacher. Currently, one of the four ag teachers also teaches a non-ag class due to insufficient ag class enrollment to justify four full-time ag teachers.

Since three ag classes have low enrollment, they are unlikely to be offered next year. However, freshman registration is ongoing, and once completed, the district will reassess student interest in these classes. If enrollment increases, staffing adjustments will be made accordingly.

The staff cuts also affect the following certificated positions: math intervention, sixth-grade elective, ELD teacher, English teacher, math teacher, science teacher, history teacher, PE teacher, junior high counselor, and high school counselor.

Fourth-year Paso Robles High FFA member Kiana Keogh took to the podium to show her support for keeping the programs’ fourth advisor.

“Without a fourth advisor, we will not be able to offer nearly as many opportunities for our members,” she said. “The classes we will lose through this will affect our new membership as well as those who will be competing for second and third-year pathway classes in the years to come.”

According to Keogh, who is also the chapter’s reporter, the FFA chapter’s goat show team has doubled in the last year, and having a fourth advisor will help support the fair show animal students, which creates a large load of additional responsibilities for the advisors. Many in public comment echoed her comments.

On Tuesday night, the district trustees approved a list of certificated positions to be reduced for the 2025-26 school year, placing affected employees on a 39-month rehire list and offering them positions they are qualified for as they open by seniority for the next 39 months. The reduction is expected to save the district $3,329,703.

The approval was given with a caveat that staff work with the ag department to bring back the fourth advisor should the student class size increase enough to need one. The resolution was approved with a 6-1 vote, with Laurene McCoy dissenting.

Further cuts were approved for classified, certificated administration, and classified management positions. Official notices will be delivered in person by March 15.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...