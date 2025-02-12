The concert will take place on Friday, July 18

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has confirmed 311, who will perform on Friday, July 18. Special guest Iration will open the show at 7:30 p.m. The show will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Tickets for this general admission show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, starting at 10 a.m. on the fair’s official website with ticket prices at $90. The California Mid-State Fair has partnered with Ticketmaster. Now, you can use your Ticketmaster account to purchase California Mid-State Fair tickets.

Ticket tips: Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps so you’re ready to go before the sale begins:

Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

Check that your payment info is current so you can breeze through checkout.

Event details can vary. Check for important details like ticket limits before the sale. Just tap More Info next to the event name at the top of page.

For more than 30 years, 311 has stood as a beacon of innovation in the modern rock scene, maintaining their original lineup while continuously evolving their sound. Originating from Omaha, Nebraska, the band — comprised of Nick Hexum (vocals, guitar), SA Martinez (vocals, turntables), Chad Sexton (drums), P-Nut (bass), and Tim Mahoney (lead guitar) — has become a fixture in the global music landscape, known for their dynamic fusion of rock, reggae, funk, and rap.

With a career spanning over three decades, 311’s music remains as vital and fresh as ever, reflecting their unwavering dedication to their craft and their fans. 311 has sold over 10 million albums, achieved over 1.5 billion streams globally, and landed 10 consecutive Top 10 charting albums. Across their 13 albums, they have earned 5X Platinum and 6X Gold certifications.

Iration is a California-based alternative/reggae group, originally formed in Isla Vista. Their deep-rooted island influence and Hawaiian upbringing fuses elements of rock, pop, and reggae — creating a smooth and uplifting sound with a high-energy live show.

Now, after almost two decades creating music together, Iration has racked up more than 1 billion streams, topped Billboard charts, and established themselves as one of the most beloved reggae-rock bands to emerge from the SoCal scene.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27. This year’s theme is “Off To The Races!” For more information, visit midstatefair.com

Feature Image: 311 will perform on July 18 at the 2025 California Mid-State Fair. Photo provided by CMSF

