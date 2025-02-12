Collaboration aims to enhance services, strengthen infrastructure, and create lasting community impact

PASO ROBLES — Must! Charities has announced its new partnership with Lumina Alliance to expand services, improve infrastructure, and create sustainable growth. This collaboration emphasizes a shared commitment to providing life-changing assistance for survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence in San Luis Obispo County.

Through this $963,000 initiative, Must! Charities will support Lumina Alliance to strengthen financial and organizational stability, enhance client services, expand bilingual programs and an upgraded crisis line, and increase housing capacity to provide safer and more welcoming spaces for individuals and families fleeing violence.

Lumina Alliance has long been a cornerstone of aid for survivors in San Luis Obispo County, helping individuals and families navigate the journey of healing and hope. This partnership gives Lumina Alliance the opportunity to expand its reach, enhance its services, and build a stronger foundation for future growth.

San Luis Obispo County reflects national trends in the prevalence of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. According to CDC projections, nearly 41 percent of county residents will experience sexual violence in their lifetime. In 2023, there were 774 reported incidents of intimate partner violence to law enforcement, though many cases go unreported. SLO County’s high cost of living, housing scarcity, and limited mental health resources speak to the importance of Lumina Alliance’s mission.

Lumina Alliance provides vital, life-changing services to the community. In the previous year, the organization:

Delivered over 4,200 therapy sessions to 322 clients, 18 percent of whom were children or teens.

Sheltered 171 survivors, including 70 children, in its Emergency Shelters.

Supported 40 clients, including 25 children, in its Transitional Housing Program.

Served 1,366 survivors and their loved ones, prioritizing equitable, accessible care for marginalized populations, Spanish-speaking survivors, and those with disabilities.

This partnership will help Lumina Alliance address rising demand for services, including reducing wait times for therapy, particularly for Spanish-speaking clients, and expanding its capacity to serve more survivors in need.

One survivor’s journey exemplifies the profound impact of Lumina’s work. After enduring years of abuse, she found support through Lumina Alliance. Childcare services gave her the time to plan her next steps, while counseling and legal advocacy empowered her to secure custody of her child and begin anew.

“I’ll never forget the moment she lifted her child into her arms after the court victory,” shared one of Lumina’s advocates. “She told us she couldn’t have done it without our support.”

Today, this survivor and her child are thriving in stable housing and rebuilding their lives with renewed strength. Her story is a testament to the life-changing work made possible by partnerships like this.

The collaboration between Must! Charities and Lumina Alliance is a powerful step toward fostering hope, safety, and resilience. By investing in people, services, and facilities, this initiative will create measurable outcomes that uplift survivors and strengthen the community.

“The commitment and resources provided through this collaboration will enhance Lumina Alliance’s ability to adapt, grow, and meet the needs of those they serve,” said Randy Gray, director of community investments for Must! Charities. “Together, we’re building a foundation for change that will ripple throughout the community.”

