The gala will benefit Paso Robles Youth Art Centers Free Visual and Performing Arts Program

By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

PASO ROBLES — An art gala and dinner event will be held on Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom. The gala, MC’d by Leo Castillo, will benefit Paso Robles Youth Art Centers’ Free Visual and Performing Arts Program.

Guests will enjoy champagne, beer, and refreshments, and hors d’oeuvres to start. Attendees will then dine in the ballroom on a special dinner made by award-winning chef Trish Jacobs, including Chef Trish’s 1st Place Paella.

advertisement

Following dinner, there will be student performances, as well as silent and live auctions featuring auctioneer Cody Dawson.

Tickets are $150 per person, or $1,100 for table of 8. To attend, tickets may be purchased online at pryoutharts.org/events or call (805) 392-5076. For sponsorship details, Contact Emily Jagger, emily.jagger@pryoutharts.org or (805) 392-5076.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...