Paso Robles Youth Arts Center celebrates 25th anniversary with 'A Night in the Museum' Gala

Proceeds will help Youth Arts offer additional arts experiences to children of San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES — Celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing the arts to life for community youth, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s annual Dining with the Arts Gala will take place Friday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. This year’s event, themed “A Night in the Museum,” promises an enchanting blend of art, music, live performances and more.

True to Youth Arts’ charter, a highlight of the evening will be student artists portraying living works of art by Edgar Degas, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Johanes Vermeer, and others. Gala guests can also support Youth Arts through specially curated silent, live, and online auctions featuring student artwork and gifts donated by generous community partners.

Tickets, on sale now, include appetizers, beer and wine, and a dinner of Paso’s trademark farm-to-table cuisine. Proceeds from the evening will help Youth Arts offer additional lifechanging arts experiences to children of San Luis Obispo County through its acclaimed no-cost afterschool classes.

Event Details:

Friday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, 3201 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Individual tickets are $150, available at my805tix.com.

Sponsorship opportunities begin at $1,500 for a VIP-sponsored table of eight, with other packages also available. To secure a sponsorship, contact Barby Wunsch at barby.wunsch@pryoutharts.org.

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free visual and performing arts classes since 1998. The nonprofit was founded by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

By encouraging the arts and self-expression, Youth Arts provides a creative outlet and positive way for young people to deal with the world’s pressures. The organization has helped more than 10,000 students find their voices, build confidence, strive for higher education, and avoid gangs or other negative influences.

Programs are open at no charge to all students who wish to enroll in offerings such as art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment featuring video production, digital music creation, and culinary arts.

Youth Arts is funded through private support from generous donors wishing to share the possibilities that arts education contributes to the well-being of community youth.

More information is available at pryoutharts.org

