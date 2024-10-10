The nonprofit has raised over $90,000 for the local community

PASO ROBLES — Get ready for a spine-chilling experience as Nightmare From Main Street, the scariest haunted house on the Central Coast, returns for its 14th year. Located at 828 14th St. in downtown Paso Robles, this 6,000-square-foot house of horrors is designed to terrify even the bravest souls with 20 gruesome rooms filled with terrifying themes, including the Michael Myers room, creepy clowns, and the mind-bending Vortex of Doom.

Recognized as one of the scariest haunted attractions in California, Nightmare From Main Street promises a fear-filled journey that will make visitors scream. As a nonprofit organization, the event is run entirely by volunteers, with proceeds going back to the local community.

They have made donations to SLO Sheriff K-9 unit, senior high school scholarships, drama club, youth sports teams, Paws for Cause, Short and Sweet, TMS science camp, Templeton Fire & Emergency Services, SLO Womenade, concerts in the park and more. They have given back over $90,000 to the community.

Nightmare From Main Street will be open on the following nights from 7 to 10 p.m.:

Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 30 & 31

Nov. 1

Special “Total Darkness” tour: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 to 10 p.m. (This lights-out tour provides guests with only a flashlight to navigate their way through the dark and chilling rooms.)

For families with younger children, there will be a free, Lights-On Tour on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m., allowing kids and their parents to explore the haunted house with no scares.

Tickets and more information is available online at nightmarefrommain.com.

Feature Image: A lot of creepy surprise await brave souls in Paso Robles as Nightmare From Main Street, the city’s haunted house, takes place this month downtown. Contributed Photo

