Mexican player defeats Usue Arconada to capture EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic title in Templeton

TEMPLETON — A new tradition was started at the sixth annual EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic at the Templeton Tennis Ranch as Renata Zarazua of Mexico became the first player to make the triumphant plunge into the brand new, 25-yard, eight-lane competition swimming pool that had until Sunday never been swam in.

Following her inspiring 6-4, 6-3 win over unseeded Usue Arconada, Zarazua was joined in the pool by Templeton Tennis Ranch owner and tournament chairman Ralph Goehring, who opened the club just four miles south of Paso Robles in 2015, as the two jumped into the pool.

“It looks like we have our new tradition,” said Goehring, who said the pool was a two-year project that just this week was officially completed. “Anyone who wins the Central Coast Tennis Classic singles title each year will hopefully jump into the pool after winning the title.”

EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic singles champion Renata Zarazua posed with runner-up Usue Arconada after the title match, which Zarazua won 6-4, 6-3, in Templeton. Photos provided by EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic

Zarazua fell just short in last year’s singles final to American Taylor Townsend and dropped just one set all week in winning her first ITF pro singles title of the year and the sixth of her career.

“I told you guys at the start of the week that was my goal — to get back to the final and win one more match than last year,” the 26-year-old and top-seeded Zarazua told the crowd during the trophy ceremony.

Zarazua won $7,344 and 75 ranking points with the win in the USTA Pro Circuit $60,000 event while Arconada, of Naples, Fla., won $3,882, but more importantly 49 valuable ranking points as she continues her climb up the rankings after two years off the circuit because of a wrist injury.

Zarazua credited her father and coach Patricio Zarazua, who returned to coaching his daughter after a five-week hiatus that included the U.S. Open. “He had a break from me last month so we just reunited this week and I’m so very happythat he was able to see me win the title,” Zarazua said.

Patricio said after the match the break was much needed after a year and a half on the road with his daughter. “My wife traveled with her and went to New York with her,” he said. “So it’s been great to be back and have had such an amazing trip to Templeton after coming up short last year.”

Zarazua dropped just one game in a match for the second time this week during Saturday’s semifinal 6-1, 6-0, win over qualifier Cadence Brace. After that match, Zarazua took to a side practice court for another hitting session with her hitting coach Jakub Ostajewski.

The No. 2-seeded team made up of Americans Sophie Chang and Rasheeda McAdoo won the doubles title against No. 4 seeds Rebecca Marino of Canada and American Carmen Corley, 1-6, 6-2, 10-4. For Chang, it was her 24th career ITF doubles titles and the 11th for McAdoo. Chang-McAdoo will split $3,344 while the runners-up pocketed $1,672.

After the match, Goehring asked the pairing when they started playing tennis and why they always seemed to be smiling on the court, after good points and bad points.

“I first held a racket when I was 3, and had my first lesson at 5,” Chang said. “I turned pro at 18.” She looked toward the ball kids and said if they wanted it bad enough, they too could be pro tennis players. “If you have a dream, go after it,” she said.

McAdoo added, “We play tennis because we love it. Tennis is supposed to be fun.”

Feature Image: The doubles team of Rasheeda McAdoo (left) and Sophie Chang were all smiles after winning the doubles championship at the EPIC Central Coast Classic in Templeton. Photos provided by EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic

