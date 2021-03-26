Templeton High School senior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski is the Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press Athlete of the Week for leading the Eagles offense in rushing, passing and total touchdowns scored against Wasco High School on Friday night.
STATS
Passing:
3-for-9 53 YDS
Rushing:
20 CAR 164 YDS 3TD
Honorable Mentions:
Kaitlyn Hebrard – girls water polo – Paso Robles
18 saves against Santa Ynez
Katie Burson – girls golf – Atascadero
Shot 42 at Chalk Mountain Golf Course Monday against PRHS
Medalist in two of first four matches this season
