Templeton High School senior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski is the Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press Athlete of the Week for leading the Eagles offense in rushing, passing and total touchdowns scored against Wasco High School on Friday night.

STATS

Passing:

3-for-9 53 YDS

Rushing:

20 CAR 164 YDS 3TD

Honorable Mentions:

Kaitlyn Hebrard – girls water polo – Paso Robles

18 saves against Santa Ynez

Katie Burson – girls golf – Atascadero

Shot 42 at Chalk Mountain Golf Course Monday against PRHS

Medalist in two of first four matches this season

