Paso Robles Offense Too Strong For Templeton

Paso Robles and Templeton met for the first time in 97 years on Friday night, and it was the Bearcats who came away with a big win 34-20 on Erb Field. The long-awaited matchup met the hype, but ultimately the Bearcats were too big and too strong and ran downhill on the Eagles all night. Templeton entered the game, missing two of their top players in Chase Richards and running back Josh Berna, who sustained injuries against St. Joseph last week.

The Bearcats were not flashy but were incredibly efficient as both running backs exploded for over 100 yards and ran with a nastiness not seen in the North County for some time. Leo Kemp (40 carries for 164 yards and three touchdowns) and Jake Morones (19 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns) accumulated over 250 yards on the ground and kept the chains moving all night long.

PRHS Bearcats Jake Morones (19 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns). Photos by Connor Allen

Paso Robles went into halftime up 20-0 and kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second despite a late push from Tyler Kaschewski and the Templeton offense. The Eagles elusive quarterback added two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air in the second half but could not get the stops needed to get the game closer than two scores. While the Eagles had a hard time moving the ball on the ground, Kaschewski had his best night of the year passing and found his favorite receiver in Kale Loppnow often. The junior finished the game with seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Templeton High School Eagle Kale Loppnow

Paso Robles High School Jake Morones

Atascadero

The Atascadero Greyhounds hosted the Nipomo Titans on Friday night but could not keep it close against the Ocean League champions falling, 49-12.

