PASO ROBLES — A partial road closure will take place on Buena Vista for offsite paving work in front of SDG Wine Storage. One lane will be closed from Oct. 14-15, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The closure extends from Buena Vista to 1/4 mile north of Propeller. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly.
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
