PASO ROBLES — A partial road closure will take place on Buena Vista for offsite paving work in front of SDG Wine Storage. One lane will be closed from Oct. 14-15, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The closure extends from Buena Vista to 1/4 mile north of Propeller. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly.

