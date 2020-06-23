PASO ROBLES — The River Fire, which broke out in the Salinas Riverbed on Monday, has been 100% contained, reported the City of Paso Robles Tuesday afternoon. The fire burned 15 acres, destroyed two homes, and caused damage to 9 others.

The evacuation order will be lifted Tuesday at 3 p.m. Residents may begin returning to their homes at that time.

Street closures may still be in effect as utility crews continue to work in the area. Identification will be required to enter any areas where street closures remain.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday in the riverbed near Navajo and South River roads. Firefighters stopped the forward spread of the fire at around 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

