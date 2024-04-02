PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services (PRFES) would like to remind residents and property owners about the City’s weed abatement program. The purpose of this program is to decrease fire hazards created by vegetative growth and the accumulation of combustible debris. Property inspections will begin May 13, and property owners must maintain their properties to the below requirements.

Requirements are for the entirety of the owned property, not just front yards. Owners should do their part to minimize the danger to not only their property but that of their neighbors, too.

If residents have questions or require the names of contractors who perform weed abatement and

advertisement

lot cleaning, please call the PRFES at (805) 227-7560.

Properties Less Than 10 Acres:

Clear lots by mowing or discing to a maximum height of 4 inches. This includes vegetation that may be green now but dries later. Remove all cuttings.

Clear all dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees, and tree limbs.

Remove excess trash, wood, or other combustibles from the property.

Clearance shall be a minimum of 50 feet in width at the perimeter of the property and from any roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures.

Clearance shall be a minimum of fifty feet around oak trees.

Grass and other vegetation located more than fifty feet from any structure and less than eighteen inches in height may be maintained where necessary on slopes at or above forty-five degrees to stabilize the soil and prevent erosion.

These requirements are for all portions of resident’s property, including back yards.

Properties must be cleared of hazardous fuels year-round.

Properties Greater Than 10 Acres:

Properties greater than 10 acres shall include fire breaks at the Fire Marshal’s discretion.

Clearance shall be a minimum of 50 feet in width at the perimeter of a parcel and from any roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures.

Orchards/vineyards shall be mowed or disced to a distance of fifty feet on both sides of any roadway.

Abatement work under the dripline of an oak tree shall not disturb the soil.

Properties must be cleared of hazardous fuels year-round.

Exemptions to Weed Abatement Ordinance:

Growing hay and grain awaiting harvest; need to be cut at harvest time; any uncut hay or grain uncut past harvest time will be subject to abatement.

Fenced pastures are exempt where existing livestock will significantly reduce weeds and grasses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...