PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles Public Works Department announced the official opening of the long-awaited roundabout at the intersection of Golden Hill and Union Roads. Effective immediately, motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can utilize the new roundabout, leading to the removal of detour signs.

To commemorate, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

This modern roundabout design replaces the previous angled 4-way stop intersection, addressing congestion issues and establishing a safer and more efficient transportation network for residents, commuters, and visitors. The construction of the roundabout was made possible through $5.6 million in Development Impact Fees and a $360,000 grant from the SLO County Council of Governments.

On June 23, city officials, project contractors, and community leaders will gather at the roundabout site to celebrate. The event will commence with speeches by Ditas Esperanza, Capital Projects Engineer, and Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon. Following the remarks, a ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place.

