PASO ROBLES — The Salinas River Trail will be temporarily closed from April 3 to April 25, to allow for construction improvements aimed at enhancing the trail’s safety and usability.

Closure signs will be posted at the following locations to notify trail users:

Woodland Shopping Center, west of Wendy’s

Larry Moore Park, near the restrooms

Larry Moore Park, on the trail behind the restrooms

For more information, see the posted signage or call (805) 227-PASO with any questions regarding the temporary closure.

