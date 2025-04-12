PASO ROBLES — The Salinas River Trail will be temporarily closed from April 3 to April 25, to allow for construction improvements aimed at enhancing the trail’s safety and usability.
Closure signs will be posted at the following locations to notify trail users:
- Woodland Shopping Center, west of Wendy’s
- Larry Moore Park, near the restrooms
- Larry Moore Park, on the trail behind the restrooms
For more information, see the posted signage or call (805) 227-PASO with any questions regarding the temporary closure.