PASO ROBLES — The City Council Meeting for Tuesday, September 19, was cancelled as part of the City Council 2023 Council Meeting Schedule adopted 10/18/2022. The next scheduled City Council meeting will be a Special Meeting to be held on Tuesday, September 26, at 6:30 PM at the City of Paso Robles Emergency Operations Center located at 900 Park Street.

