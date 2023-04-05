Due date remains the same; no penalties for late payments in April

PASO ROBLES — Due to the inclement weather the city has been experiencing as of late, its meter reading company is delayed in reading your meter for the April 1 bill. As such, the April 1 bill (printed and emailed) will be delayed as well. Although the due date of the 20th remains unchanged, no penalties will be assessed for late payments in the month of April. The city anticipates that meter readings and billing for the May 1 bill will occur as regularly scheduled. However, they will continue to monitor this situation and provide additional information as needed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...