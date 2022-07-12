Road Closures and Detours Begin in August

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has announced that the improvement project to replace the 4-way stop at Golden Hill and Union Road with a roundabout is heading into its next phase. Motorists should prepare for detours in the area beginning in early August.

Installation of a roundabout at this location was envisioned and authorized by the City Council in 2011 with the adoption of the City’s Circulation Element.

Preliminary on-site work in the area began in June of 2021 with the relocation of cable TV and gas mains, which did not require any road closures. Removal of asphalt at the worksite will begin in August, necessitating closure of the intersection of Golden Hill and Union, which will remain closed until the roundabout is complete in late 2023.

The Paso Robles City Council had the choice to keep the intersection open during a 2-3 year construction project with changing road closures and detours, or to close the intersection to traffic during construction, which would cut construction time in half and save taxpayers around $1 million.

Residents coming into town from the east should plan to use Ardmore Road to go south of the closure, or turn right on Golden Hill then left on 46 East to have a safe, protected left-hand turn when accessing downtown or anywhere north of the closure (see accompanying detour maps.)

Businesses in the area will all remain open during construction. Signage will be placed around the intersection and on the 13th Street bridge reminding residents of the closure and detours.

