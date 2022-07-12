The Miss CMSF Pageant is July 20 on the Frontier Stage

PASO ROBLES — The Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant is back for its 52nd year. This year, the pageant will be held on July 20 at 7 p.m. on the Frontier Stage.

The pageant will feature five girls from the North County this year, and Miss California Mid-State Fair and her court will be crowned at the end of the evening.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: Interview, Talent, Final Question, and Evening Wear. If selected as Queen or Princess, their responsibilities will include participating in numerous public events such as introducing performers, taking pictures, and meeting with various dignitaries.

advertisement

Contestants will receive swag, with the Queen receiving a $1,000 cash prize, the first Princess $500, and the second Princess $250. All will also receive various prizes from local businesses.

Paso Robles Press asked this year’s contestants a few questions, and here are their answers.

Vanessa Espinoza, 19

School graduated from/attending in the future: Sophomore at Cuesta College

Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine

Favorite Thing about the North County: I love how close the community is! The support and love for this county and all of the residents here is so amazing to see! Participating with my high school cheer team really showed me how supportive and encouraging the local people of these small towns can really be!

Favorite Quote: “You must be the change you want to see in the world” — Mahatma Gandhi.

Sarah Barr, 19

School graduated from/attending in the future: Attending Cuesta College for the second year

Talent: Performing a dance routine

Favorite Thing about the North County: My favorite thing about North County is the small-town feel. Growing up in Templeton, I have experienced the true small-town festivities from our homecoming parade to the Fourth of July parades where everyone knows everyone. I love the community here in North County since the people are so loving and proud of their community.

Favorite Quote: “The healthiest response to life is joy” — Deepak Chopra

Jenna Shapero, 17

School graduated from/attending in the future: Graduated from Templeton High School, about to begin my freshman year at Cuesta College.

Talent: Displaying my skill and experience in welding.

Favorite Thing about the North County: Favorite thing about the North County is the environment: the ability to see the stars incredibly well from anywhere, the rolling hills, lush trees, countless wildlife, and proximity to the ocean.

Favorite Quote: “That which doesn’t kill us makes us stronger” — Friedrich Nietzsche

Jenna Tatman, 18

School graduated from/attending in the future: I graduated from Paso Robles High School and will be attending San Diego State University in the fall.

Talent: A children’s book reading.

Favorite Thing about the North County: The things that I love most about the North County are the communities that have a small-town feel, especially Paso Robles. Having been born and raised in Paso Robles, I appreciate the supportive community that we have, one that has stayed true to our traditions even through difficult times.

Favorite Quote: “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” —Princess Diana

Brooke Smith, 17

School graduated from/attending in the future: Graduated from Templeton High School, going to attend Cuesta College in the fall.

Talent: Interpreting a song in ASL.

Favorite Thing about the North County: My favorite thing about the North County is how positive our community is. There is no lack of support, and seeing the way people come together in difficult times makes me proud to live here.

Favorite Quote: “If you’re happy doing what you’re doing then nobody can tell you you’re not successful.”

Vanessa Espinoza, 19 Sarah Barr, 19 Jenna Tatman, 18 Jenna Shapero, 17 Brooke Smith, 17

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...